TE-FOOD (TONE) Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last Week

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $133,618.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006217 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

