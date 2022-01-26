NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.42 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 89.18 ($1.20) on Wednesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 81.70 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 98.70 ($1.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.13.
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
