Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.18. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

