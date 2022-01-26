Meter Governance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $890,314.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and $890,314.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00009784 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002266 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

