Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Target Price at $148.29

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

FIS opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

