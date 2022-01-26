Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

