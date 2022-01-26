TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $102.65 million and $900,659.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

