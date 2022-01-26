Raymond James Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $105.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 55.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,934,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,970 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
