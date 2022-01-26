Raymond James Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $105.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 55.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,934,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,970 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

