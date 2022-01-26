Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Increases Dividend to $1.24 Per Share

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $13.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NSC opened at $274.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.45.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

