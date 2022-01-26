Critical Review: ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) vs. Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

60.8% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ShotSpotter and Arqit Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67 Arqit Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShotSpotter presently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.97%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Arqit Quantum.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and Arqit Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84% Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShotSpotter and Arqit Quantum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $45.73 million 6.55 $1.23 million ($0.11) -233.36 Arqit Quantum $50,000.00 39,287.89 -$271.73 million N/A N/A

ShotSpotter has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Arqit Quantum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

About Arqit Quantum

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.