Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Head to Head Review

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology 1.80% -10.43% -7.27% Oblong -60.17% -33.98% -27.04%

This table compares Viant Technology and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $165.25 million 2.71 $20.64 million $12.07 0.61 Oblong $15.33 million 1.46 -$7.42 million ($0.12) -6.03

Viant Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viant Technology and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00

Viant Technology currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 181.17%. Oblong has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 590.61%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Oblong on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Conifer, CO.

