PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

PCAR stock opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Get PACCAR alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.