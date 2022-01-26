SVB Leerink Comments on Nevro Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($3.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

NYSE NVRO opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98. Nevro has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $183.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $340,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

