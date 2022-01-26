Symrise AG Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Symrise in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Symrise stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. Symrise has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

