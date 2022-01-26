Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after buying an additional 283,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,525,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.92.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $436.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

