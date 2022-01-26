Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luna Innovations in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

LUNA stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

