Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.37) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

CNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. lowered their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.31) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 217.14 ($2.93).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 203.70 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.09. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211 ($2.85).

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($246,602.67).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

