Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $15.68 Per Share

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulgent Genetics in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $15.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.58. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FLGT opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

