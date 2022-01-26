Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 125,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

