i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given New $31.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIIV. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $681.18 million, a P/E ratio of -63.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

