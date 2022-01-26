EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 63,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

BVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $620.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

