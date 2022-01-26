Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.86. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $147.40 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

