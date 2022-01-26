Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 566 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 566 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $435.11 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -262.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $794.96.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

