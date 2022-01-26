Geode Capital Management LLC Has $694.54 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,136 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Motorola Solutions worth $694,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $234.04 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day moving average of $244.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

