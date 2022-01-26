Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 602,473 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 602,473 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $723,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 237,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,296,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.