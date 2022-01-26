Geode Capital Management LLC Has $647.38 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $647,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Shares of TEL opened at $149.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

