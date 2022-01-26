EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $675.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

