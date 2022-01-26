EAM Investors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,105 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYF. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Shyft Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Shyft Group by 100.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHYF opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

