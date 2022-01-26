EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 74,359 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,359 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after buying an additional 507,575 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NOG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.03%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

