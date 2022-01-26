Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 135,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $829,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 61.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,566 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.97%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.