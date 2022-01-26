Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 257.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after acquiring an additional 769,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after acquiring an additional 815,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

