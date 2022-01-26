World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.97. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $110.92 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.