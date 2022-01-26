World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.97. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $110.92 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21.
In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.