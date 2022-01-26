Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 44.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

NYSE:EHC opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.56.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

