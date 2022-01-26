Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 142.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Nucor stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

