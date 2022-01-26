Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Reduced by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,553 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $72.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

