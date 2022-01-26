Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

NYSE:TFC opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

