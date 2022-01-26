Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Worldline stock opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. Worldline has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

