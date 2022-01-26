Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Silgan also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

SLGN stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. Silgan has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

