Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 106.70% and a negative net margin of 1,026.29%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Versus Systems by 42.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Versus Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

