Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 84,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

NYSE:K opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

