Aviva PLC Acquires 6,232 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Aviva PLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of IDEX worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $215.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.71. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

