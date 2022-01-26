Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $563.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $560.72 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.64.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

