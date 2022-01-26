First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,553 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,348 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in eBay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.