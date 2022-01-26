People s United Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,530 Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KRA. UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.15. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.