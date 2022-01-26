Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,037 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,250.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,928 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,985 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

