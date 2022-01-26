Barr E S & Co. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average of $309.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.46.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

