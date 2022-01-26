Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 266 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

