Brickability Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.96 (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BRCK stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.91. Brickability Group has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £286.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.
About Brickability Group
