Brickability Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.96 (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BRCK stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.91. Brickability Group has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £286.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.