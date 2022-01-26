Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Raises Dividend to GBX 96.14 Per Share

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.30) per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,187.20 ($29.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,360.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,468.99. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 2,042 ($27.55) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($36.70).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.08) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.87) to GBX 2,060 ($27.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($36.56).

In other news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.16), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($251,651.59). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.39), for a total value of £14,850 ($20,035.08).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

