Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $250.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

